Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $381.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

