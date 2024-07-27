Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion.
TSE:AC opened at C$16.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.35. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
