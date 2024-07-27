PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 4,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
