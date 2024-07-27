PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Up 17.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
