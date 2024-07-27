pufETH (PUFETH) Price Hits $3,249.86 on Major Exchanges

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $3,249.86 or 0.04719551 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $483.73 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,827.80705552. The last known price of pufETH is 3,245.61317514 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $9,163,782.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.