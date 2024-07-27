Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Puda Coal Price Performance
Puda Coal Company Profile
Puda Coal, Inc, through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co, Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Puda Coal
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Puda Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puda Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.