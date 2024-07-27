PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Trading Down 5.5%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.76. 385,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 130,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of PSQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get PSQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSQ

PSQ Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 674.94% and a negative return on equity of 762.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.