Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

