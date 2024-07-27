Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

PB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 995,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

