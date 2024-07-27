Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.50.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
