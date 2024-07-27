Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 235,664 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 472,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 168,586 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 64,304 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Profire Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

