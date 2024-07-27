Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Announces Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE PFG opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26.
Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Financial Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.