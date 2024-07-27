Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Announces Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.