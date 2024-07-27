Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Primis Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Primis Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.77. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

