Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Prestige Wealth Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Wealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

