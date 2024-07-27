Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Prestige Wealth Stock Performance
Shares of Prestige Wealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Wealth
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.