Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$47.50 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POW. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.06.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$39.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The company has a market cap of C$23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

