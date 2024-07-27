Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 6%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $127.50. Approximately 62,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 342,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.61.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.
In related news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
