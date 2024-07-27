Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Polymath has a market cap of $106.87 million and approximately $6,892.53 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00104355 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09686726 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,947.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.