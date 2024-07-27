Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Critical Comparison

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Tesla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.18 billion 0.74 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Tesla $95.32 billion 7.35 $15.00 billion $3.92 56.07

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00 Tesla 8 17 11 0 2.08

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 292.48%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $204.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Tesla 13.00% 10.41% 6.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tesla beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

