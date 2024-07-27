Polaris’ (PII) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Trading Up 4.7 %

Polaris stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.