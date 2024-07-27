Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of PII opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

