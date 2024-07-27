Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $485.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $465.00.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.53.

Microsoft stock opened at $425.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

