Piper Sandler Raises PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $112.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

PFSI stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,258,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

