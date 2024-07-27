Piper Sandler Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $92.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $72.50 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

EWBC stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

