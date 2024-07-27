PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 154,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 174,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 944,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 141,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 151,965 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 233,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.