PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 154,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 174,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
