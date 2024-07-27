Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 844,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,809. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

