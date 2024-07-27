Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
PECO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 844,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,809. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.43.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
