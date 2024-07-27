PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PG&E by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,243,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 652,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,946,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.