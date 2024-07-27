PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. PG&E updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PG&E stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 10,978,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

