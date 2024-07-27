Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance
PYNKF remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
