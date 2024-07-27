Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

PRFT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

