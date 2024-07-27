Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.53

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 255236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

