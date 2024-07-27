Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $983.45

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 983.45 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,039 ($13.44). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,039 ($13.44), with a volume of 1,597,419 shares.

PSON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.58) to GBX 1,052 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.13) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,983.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 975.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 983.45.

In other Pearson news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,879.14). In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £647,734.68 ($837,732.38). Also, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.74) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,879.14). Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

