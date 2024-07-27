Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

