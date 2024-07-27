Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 138.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 188,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,178. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,823 shares of company stock worth $16,977,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.