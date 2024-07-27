PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Hits $49,800.54

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. PAID Network has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $49,800.54 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.08122529 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $86,296.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

