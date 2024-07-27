Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Head to Head Comparison

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 11.50% 7.47% 0.62% Pacific Premier Bancorp N/A 6.34% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pathfinder Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 1.04 $9.29 million $1.42 11.27 Pacific Premier Bancorp $356.77 million 7.39 $30.85 million $0.13 210.31

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 1,015.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services, as well as payment processing, remote capture, and automated clearing house payment capabilities. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, corporations, professionals, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, and consumers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

