Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.