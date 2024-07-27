P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ PTSI opened at $22.12 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $481.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
