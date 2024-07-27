Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OVID. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

