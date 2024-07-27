Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.10. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 385,705 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$158,000.00. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
