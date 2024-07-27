Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 320.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

DNNGY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 50,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,413. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.