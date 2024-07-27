Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

