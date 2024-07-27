Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.09. 5,136,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,058. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $383.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

