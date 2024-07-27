Oppenheimer Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $75.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

