Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Olin Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of OLN traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 4,566,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

