OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Trading Down 0.2%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.26. 791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
OFS Credit Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.