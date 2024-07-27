OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Trading Down 0.2%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.26. 791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

OFS Credit Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

