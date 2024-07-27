Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.50

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 17218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.82).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.87. The company has a market capitalization of £111.50 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 11.75%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

