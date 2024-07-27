Oasys Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $97.99 million and $2.81 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04322287 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,300,429.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

