Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

