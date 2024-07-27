NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,814. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

