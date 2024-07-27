NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $253.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.