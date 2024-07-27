Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 339,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NVVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 94,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,666. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 426.65% and a negative return on equity of 519.59%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

About Nuvve

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

